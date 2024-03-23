GANDY, Doris Evelyn



Allison



Mrs. Doris Evelyn Allison Gandy transitioned on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the age of 101. Doris leaves to mourn and to honor and to cherish her memory forever is her deeply devoted son, Dr. Paul L. Douglass, his wife, Dr. Sheila Robinson of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Conra Collier, her husband, Dr. James Ronald Collier of Brentwood, TN; her loving grandchildren: Toi Douglass of Smyrna, Tennessee, Paul L. Douglass III (Reyana) of Johns Creek, Georgia, Dr. Travis Douglass (Zully) of Atlanta, Georgia, Kristen Collier, Dr. Derek Collier, Erica Collier of Nashville, TN, and Vanessa Collier-Robinson of Durham, North Carolina; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Noah and Ali Douglass, Ava Moore, Anjelena Edwards - all of Atlanta, Georgia; Zoe Robinson, Martin Robinson of Durham, NC, Kigen Collier of Las Vegas, NV; beloved friend, Wintha Robinson, Stonecrest, GA; devoted nieces: Shirley Shelton Shaw of Lithonia, Georgia, Lora Daniels of Nashville, Tennessee; devoted nephew: Paul W. Smith, Sr. and Anthony Allison of Nashville, Tennessee; a devoted great-niece, Adrienne Shelton Williams (Rick and son, Eric) of Ellenwood, Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Lewis & Wright FD-5-7 PM. Family visitation Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:00 AM, at Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 DB Todd Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208 with Celebration of Life to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Greenwood Cemetery West.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mrs. Doris Evelyn Allison Gandy Scholarship Fund at Lee Chapel AME Church or Meharry Medical College in memory of Mrs. Doris Evelyn Allison Gandy.



