Joe Dwain Fowler, aged 78, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 24, 1945 to Joe Paul Fowler and Martha Little Fowler in Trion, Georgia.



Joe was a beloved husband to his wife Sylvia for 41 years. He was known for his kindness, loyalty and generosity, and his dedication to his family and his Georgia Bulldogs. He liked nothing better than Saturdays in Athens with his grandsons, Will and Sam, cheering on the Dawgs!



Throughout his life, Joe achieved much success including building, owning and operating a successful childcare center, as well as compiling a significant real estate portfolio. He touched the lives of countless individuals through volunteering at North Point Community Church, his affiliation with the Atlanta Mission, and his ability to make any stranger a lifelong friend.



Joe will be deeply missed by his daughters, Kristie Abney and her husband, Charles, Kimberly Reagan and her husband, Russell; his grandchildren, William Reagan and his wife, Reagan, and Samuel Reagan; his great-granddaughter, Martha; and his sisters, Elaine Fowler and Terra Ann Jowers. He will also be missed by his many friends, who are some of the most amazing people one could ever hope to meet. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Jane Wright Fowler, of 41 years, and his parents Paul and Martha Fowler.



A service will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA to celebrate Joe's life and honor his many contributions to our world.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Atlanta Mission or Canine Assistants in memory of Joe Fowler.



Joe's departure leaves a gaping hole in our hearts, but his legacy will live on through his very large circle of family and friends.



