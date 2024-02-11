Farmer, Dorothy

FARMER (Dickson),



Dorothy Belle



Dorothy Belle Dickson Farmer died peacefully on February 3, 2024, at home surrounded her loving family. She was born on June 17, 1927, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to Ella Belle Stanfield and Eskew Batson Dickson. She graduated from Clarksville High School and Vanderbilt University, a Phi Beta Kappa math major and member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She worked in the Treasurer's office after graduation.



Having known each other since high school, Dorothy reconnected with Henry Farmer after he returned from service in World War II. They married in 1950, and enjoyed a long loving 65 years together until Henry's death in 2015. They lived in Nashville TN, Macon GA, Muskogee OK, Louisville KY, Atlanta GA, and many years in St. Louis MO. After retirement they returned to Atlanta.



Dorothy and Henry traveled extensively including Egypt, Japan, China, and Europe. They enjoyed cruises on the Amazon, Danube, and Baltic Sea. They also had many golf vacations in Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, and the USA with the Southern Seniors Golf Association.



Mom/Mimi loved being a mother and was active in all the activities, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, little league scorekeeper, and school volunteer. She was a 50-year member of Cherokee Town and Country Club, Cherokee Nines, and Cherokee Lady Chiefs, the Cottage Garden Club, and Peachtree Presbyterian Church, member of the Gene Wilson Sunday School Class. She volunteered at Northside Hospital and Salvation Army.



She is survived by her children, Millie Farmer Hightower (Johnson), Bill Farmer (Liz), and Ted Farmer (Kim); seven grandchildren, Billy Hightower (Tira), Lindsay Hightower Graham (Jeff), Libba Farmer Blalock (Geer IV), Caroline Farmer Rhea (Madison), Cody Hightower, Henry Farmer III, and Grace Farmer; nine great-grandchildren, Eva, Claire, and Tessa Hightower, Jeffrey III and Henry Graham, Winn and Geer V Blalock, Frances and Campbell Rhea. Dorothy had one sister, the late Mildred Elizabeth Acken. She was very close to her nephews, John and Michael Acken; and her late cousin, Ellen Sanders.



Many grateful thanks to Weini Nguse for loving care of Mom over the last years. Memorial service will be at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 11:00 AM, April 15, 2024.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army.



