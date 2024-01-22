Eaton, Myra

EATON (Flanders), Myra



Myra Flanders Eaton, age 87, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.



She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Stergios (Tom), Jean Martin (Derek); grandchildren, Kristin, John, Megan, Clara, Alex, AJ; five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtice Flanders and Henry Jordan Flanders; husband, Jack Lee Eaton; brother, Fred Flanders. Myra grew up in Norwood, GA, and was a graduate of Georgia Southern. After graduating from Georgia Southern, she furthered her education at the University of Georgia where she obtained her master's degree in education. Myra taught elementary school for 34 years before retiring. Her greatest joy of retirement was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former member of Norwood Baptist Church and Druid Hills Baptist Church and a current member of Cannon United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Myra was held on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment followed at Scruggs Cemetery in Norwood, GA. The family received friends on Sunday, January 21, from 10:30 AM, until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com