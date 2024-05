DICKINSON, III, Robert Orr "Bob"



Dr. Robert "Bob" O. Dickinson, III, 77, of Oakwood, GA, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024.



Memorial service May 21, 2024, 1 PM, chapel at Gainesville First United Methodist Church.



Private graveside inurnment service May 22, 2024, 11 AM, Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.



Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home.



