DAWKINS, Leonard Alton



Leonard Alton Dawkins died on March 1, 2021 at his residence. He was devoted to God, his faith, and his family. Leonard was born on September 9, 1936 to the late Franklin Thomas Dawkins and Myrtle Mae Dawkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his eldest sister Mary Dawkins Johnson (Curtis), Pauline Dawkins Agnew (James), his brothers, James Franklin Dawkins (Betty), Robert Lee Dawkins (Grace), Paul Lamar Dawkins and Cleonard Albert Dawkins, his twin. Leonard is survived by his sister Frances Dawkins Deal, (Richard) and Fairy Dawkins Jackson (James). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Leonard never missed the chance to celebrate birthdays and holidays with his family.



Leonard retired from Peachtree Orthopedics. He received training in radiology at Grady Memorial Hospital before going into the army. In the army he was deployed to Walter Reid Hospital. There he served on a VIP medical team to treat government officials.



His passion was serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His message for everyone was, "It is all about lifting up Jesus." Leonard was called by God to serve Him on short-term mission trips around the world. For over 31 years he traveled with a team to various countries, many times in dangerous situations, to share the Word of God.



A memorial service will be held for Mr. Dawkins on March 13 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Paran Church.





