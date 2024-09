COX (Hornbuckle), Elizabeth Joy "Liz"



We'll be celebrating the life and accomplishments of Liz Cox in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 21, 2024. Liz has five loving children who survive her: Rion, Shana, Courtney, Chloé, and Austin; as well as her dachshund, Dashiell. Elizabeth Joy was born on March 25, 1950, to William and Elizabeth Hornbuckle in Atlanta, Georgia. She transitioned on August 5, 2024.



