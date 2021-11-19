CLEMENTS, Harry Ernest



Harry E. Clements, 74, died from Alzheimer's disease November 11, 2021. He passed peacefully at home with his family in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Harry was born April 10, 1947 in Decatur, Alabama, the son of Merit Dewitt Clements, Jr. and Agnes Whitehouse Clements. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Merit Dewitt Clements, III. He is survived by his wife Kimberly (Fuller) Clements, son Christopher Clements, daughters, Glenda Smith and her husband Timothy Smith and Alexandra Clements; a grandson Richard Smith and his wife Kristen Smith and great-grandchildren, Troy Timothy Smith and Kalynn Ann Smith.



Harry graduated from Gordon Military Academy in Barnesville, GA. Following graduation,he served in the Air Force from 1967-1969. Harry then continued his education and received a CPA degree from the University of Alabama class of 1973. Harry was a recipient of the Gold Key award in the state of Georgia.



The majority of Harry's career was proudly spent as Chief Financial Officer and Partner at Childress Klein Properties for 31 years. He was well respected and loved by many, both in friendships and business relationships. He was held in the highest regard in the real estate community and had an unsurpassed work ethic.



Prior to Harry's lifelong career with Childress Klein, he worked for Arthur Andersen and Company and The Record Bar where he met and married his wife Kimberly (Kim). They celebrated forty-one years of marriage in August of this year. Outside of work, Harry enjoyed tennis, golf, going to the gym, motorcycles and was a passionate fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team!



In 2013, Harry was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. The family would especially like to thank Pamela Pearl Hall, a dear family friend who uprooted her life and moved to Gulf Shores to assist the Clements family in taking care of Harry. Pam took such good care of Harry which undoubtedly made it possible for him to live at home and be among family 24/7.



The family appreciates Pam's exceptional skilled nursing care for Harry.



A graveside service will be held November 18, 2021 at 11 AM at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Due to COVID and travel difficulties, a celebration of Harry's life will be at a future date. Those who wish to remember Harry in a special way may make a donation in his memory to his in-home hospice care, St. Joseph's Hospice. Their mailing address is St. Joseph Hospice Foundation 17732 Highland Road, Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

