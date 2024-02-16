CALLARD, Clare Westcott



Clare Westcott Callard, 83, died peacefully at home in Atlanta, on January 22, 2024. Beautiful, vibrant, warm, determined, feisty and blessed with a vivacious personality, Clare was a joy to know. She always brought a burst of energy wherever she went. As her cousin, Libby Olson, often said, "Any room would come alive when Clare walked in."



Born on August 22, 1940 to George and Winifred Wescott Callard, Clare spent most of her youth in Baltimore, Maryland, where she graduated from the all-girls Roland Park Country School. Endowed with a lovely voice, Clare was soon invited to join the Semiquavers, her school's elite choral ensemble. During her high school years, she studied piano at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and became a gifted piano player. Summers were spent at her family's Canadian Island retreat, located in the Thousand Islands. Those island summers became a beloved tradition for Clare, which she continued to enjoy in her retirement.



Clare graduated from Hollins College, where she made more lifelong friendships. Until her later years, Clare would travel in the United States and Europe with loyal and supportive friends from both Hollins and Roland Park. After college, Clare moved to Atlanta, where her parents had relocated when her father was promoted to the head of fountain sales for The Coca-Cola Company. Her first job in Atlanta was in banking, before taking what she thought was only a "temporary" job with the popular Buckhead store Charles Willis. There she honed her flair for promotion and marketing, which were invaluable training for her eventual career with The Coca-Cola Company. It was at Coke that Clare was also able to use her enormous creativity in the Company's promotions and marketing campaigns, especially with the bottling community. Her hard work and vivacious personality helped her develop key relationships, both internally and externally. At the personal request of Don Keough, President and Chief Operation Officer at the time, Clare was asked to create, develop and produce the Company's annual printed calendar, a key branding tool used with customers and bottlers.



After retiring, Clare was able to pursue her many passions outside of work. She loved decorating her beautiful home, always filling it with fresh flowers. Clare's interest in flowers led her to join the Flower Guild of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member. Clare would often say that flowers and music were her paths to God. During retirement, Clare developed a newer love for bridge. Here, regular bridge games with her friends became a great pleasure in her life. Clare's passion for the game became so great that she would often recount her winning bridge hands, even to friends who were not bridge players! Clare also enjoyed her memberships in varied clubs, including The Piedmont Driving Club; Planters Garden Club, where she served as President; The Sewing Club; Ceramic Circle of Atlanta; and The Junior League of Atlanta, where she was a Sustaining Member.



Known for her flair for entertaining, Clare was a generous host, regularly entertaining her friends at events ranging from small dinners to large cocktail parties, along with everything in between. She loved sharing the beautiful home she treasured with friends. Every detail of her parties was precisely planned and executed for the maximum pleasure of her friends. Music, flowers, and delicious food were the mainstays of every event.



Clare had great affection for children, whether in her own family or those of close friends, and enjoyed engaging with them as they grew up. "Auntie Clare" or just "Clare" was a special part of their lives. The age gap disappeared when Clare was with children and they thought of her as their friend too. One of her highlights, of course, was spending time with her beloved cousins and their children. She especially loved Thanksgiving gatherings and attending family weddings and catching up on all the family news in long, happy telephone conversations. Clare's dogs, Winston, Andy, and Susie, were always a special source of joy and companionship over the years.



Clare is survived by her first cousins, David Callard (Mary) of New York, NY; Elizabeth Olson of Annapolis, MD; James Callard (Cathy) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Timothy Callard (Pam) of Northampton, MA; and John Callard (Ruth) of St. Charles, IL. She was predeceased by her brother, Alex Callard; and cousin, George Callard (Linda of Cincinnati). Clare's family especially wishes to thank Johnny Walker, who was a devoted helper and friend to Clare for over 30 years. Her family also wishes to thank Sharon Greer, Latausha Stafford, Joyce Dunlap and Sebrina Jackson, for their outstanding and attentive care of Clare after her stroke. A graveside service will take place in Baltimore, MD, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Flower Guild of Trinity Presbyterian Church or Shepherd Center of Atlanta.





