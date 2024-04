BROWN (Graham), Alma Ruth



Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Alma Ruth Brown, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. She will be greatly missed and leaves behind her extended family members, friends, and former colleagues. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on April 6, 2024 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Atlanta, Georgia.



