BLIZZARD, Jerry



Jerry Wayne Blizzard of Tucker, Georgia passed away on December 13, 2023. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd., NE, Atlanta GA. A reception will start at 10:30 AM and be followed by an 11:00 AM service.





