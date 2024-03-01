Obituaries

Benton, Myra

1 hour ago

BENTON, Myra

Myra Louise Benton, age 82, of Dallas and formerly of Austell, passed away February 26, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Gene".

Myra is survived by her two sons, Scott Benton, of Villa Rica, GA, and Dale Benton (wife, Victoria) of Anniston, AL; sister, Francis Reagan, of Dallas, GA; beloved grandson, Daniel Benton; and many beloved extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30-2:30 PM followed by Funeral services at 2:45 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, Mableton, GA. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. J. Randal Whitten, will be officiating.

Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com.

