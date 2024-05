Clifford Bason









May 20, 1944–August 29, 2023As we celebrate your eightieth birthday without you, we are remembering fond memories of you – sharing a heart of love, always joyous and smiling, and extending kindness to everyone you met. We love you and miss you.We will forever be one as a family and with the Lord.Your wife, sons, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law

