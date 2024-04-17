BARTLING, Betty Jane



Betty Jane Bartling (Brueggemann) died peacefully April 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. She celebrated her 99th birthday last month with family and friends. Betty is best remembered for her ready smile, and love for her family and friends. She was married to Walter Bartling for 59 years and had four children, Jim, Chris, Lucy and Julie. She was the loving grandmother of eight; and great-grandmother of eight, as well. She is survived by her children, Chris Bartling and Julie Ricker. Betty, MSW, had a rewarding career as a social worker in Milwaukee, St. Louis and Georgia.



A memorial service will be held at Canterbury Court on Monday, April 22, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bread for the World or Lutheran World Relief.





