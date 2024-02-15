BARILLARI, Donald M.



Donald M. Barillari, 81, of Suwanee, GA passed away February 11, 2024. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Cumming, GA.



Mr. Barillari, a native of Buffalo, NY was a self-employed Demolition Contractor.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Barillari of Suwanee, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Rosanne Hein of Duluth, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Michael Evans of Cumming, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Cortez Barillari of Duluth, GA; brother, Joseph Barillari of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren, Zachery Hein and his wife, Amber of Augusta, GA, Peyton Evans of Cumming, GA, Hunter Evans of Cumming, GA, Jake Barillari of Suwanee, GA, Alexa Barillari of Duluth, GA, Jayden Barillari of Duluth, GA. Online condolences may be sent to www.billheadfuneralhome.com.



