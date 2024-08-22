Arnold, Arthur

ARNOLD, Jr., Arthur
Mr. Arthur O. "Doc" Arnold, Jr., of College Park, GA passed away on August 14, 2024.
He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur O. (Rheumania) Arnold, Sr., of Fayetteville, GA.
Services entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc., 404-768-2993, www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral