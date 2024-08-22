Obituaries

Arnold, Arthur

2 hours ago

ARNOLD, Jr., Arthur

Mr. Arthur O. "Doc" Arnold, Jr., of College Park, GA passed away on August 14, 2024.

He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur O. (Rheumania) Arnold, Sr., of Fayetteville, GA.

Services entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc., 404-768-2993, www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Reisman, Brandon2h ago
Cherry-Beal, Eden2h ago
Vice, Thomas2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon