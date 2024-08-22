Arnold, Arthur

ARNOLD, Jr., Arthur



Mr. Arthur O. "Doc" Arnold, Jr., of College Park, GA passed away on August 14, 2024.



He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur O. (Rheumania) Arnold, Sr., of Fayetteville, GA.



