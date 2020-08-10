New Zealand marks milestone of virus elimination

A man walks among the trees at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

“The whole Western world has terribly mismanaged this threat, and they’re realizing this now,” Baker said.

He said many leaders saw a false dichotomy between saving lives or saving their economies, when in fact businesses thrive best when they have certainty about things such as diseases.

Indeed, New Zealand’s economy has fared better than many predicted. The country has managed to keep its unemployment rate at 4%, although many economists say the number doesn’t account for recent job losses and will likely get significantly worse after a government-funded wage subsidy expires next month.

Customers enjoy lunch at a cafe in New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s leadership has been widely praised. She reassured people during the lockdown with daily briefings and a message that resonated: “Go hard and go early.”

Total infections were limited to just over 1,500, and the country has had 22 deaths. Opinion polls indicate support for Ardern’s liberal Labour Party has surged ahead of a general election next month.

Still, New Zealand’s international tourism industry has collapsed and the country remains more isolated from the outside world than before. Ardern’s government has been reluctant to reopen the border to any other country, even as other nations cautiously do so.

And the experience of some other countries, including Vietnam and Australia, shows how easily the virus can flare up again even when it looks like it's been brought under control.

Baker said New Zealand remains in a reactionary mode and is not doing enough planning to keep the virus out. He said the country needs to create a national public health agency and better fund scientists studying the spread of the disease.