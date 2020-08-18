3 producers ousted from Ellen DeGeneres’ show amid workplace complaints

In statements to BuzzFeed News after the July 30 story was published online, Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety" and Norman said he categorically denied the accusations.

DeGeneres informed staff of the shakeup Monday in a video conference call, according to Variety, which first reported the development. She said she found claims about the show's environment to be “heartbreaking,” the trade publication said, citing unidentified sources.

The comedian and host had sent a memo to her staff after last month's BuzzFeed article, recalling her early promise of ensuring a workplace where “everyone would be treated with respect.” Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”

The show debuted in 2003.

In a separate July statement, Warner Bros. said parent company WarnerMedia's investigation revealed what it called "some flaws in the show’s daily management."

Although not all of the allegations were corroborated, the studio said it was “disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.”

No details were specified at the time, and Warner Bros. had no further comment Monday beyond confirming the producers’ departures.