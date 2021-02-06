National nonprofit to give away free food and masks on Saturday

Social Change’s Executive Director, Todd Belcore, said in a press release that “people’s lives are being shattered right before our eyes and too many across the nation are acting like it’s inevitable and normal. It’s not. So, we’re doing all we can to do something about it. That’s what this event, and the ongoing systemic work we’re doing in Georgia, is all about.”

The distribution will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ke’nekt, 1492 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Organizers say they plan to give away 30,000 pounds of food, 10,000 masks and diapers to those in need.