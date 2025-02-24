News

Mexican app can help migrants detained by ICE

As President Donald Trump's administration has ramped up efforts to deport undocumented migrants, Mexico has launched an app to help detained citizens to contact their consulate. The app, called ConsulApp Contigo, features an emergency button that will immediately alert others if the user is facing detainment by ICE officials. It also includes information on legal support and passport services. Other countries are reacting differently to the new efforts. Colombia resisted until Trump threatened sanctions. Brazil and India criticized the treatment of deportees. El Salvador offered to take in deportees of any nationality and Panama has accepted migrants from Africa and Asia. Additional sources: Gobierno de Mexico | The Associated Press | Adobe Stock | Vera.org | Atlantic Council | BBC | CNN | VisaVerge | The White House / X | CBS News | NBC News | The Washington Post | Axios | WJTV | @NidiaCavazosTV / X | @consulmexlv / Instagram | @VisaVerge / Instagram

2:18