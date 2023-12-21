A German medical device and packaging producer will invest over $88 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Fayette County and will bring more than 200 new jobs to the area, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Thursday.

Gerresheimer — which also makes pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery systems and containers for cosmetics — will build a new plant in Peachtree City, about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta. The new facility will be focused on producing smart devices for administering injectable drugs and is expected to open in fall 2024. It will be located at the Southpark International Industrial Park near Lake McIntosh.

The company currently has one factory in Peachtree City that employs 260 workers. That facility was already in the midst of an expansion, which will create another 180 jobs once it’s complete next April.