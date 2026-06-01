Business Company handling more than $6B in payments a year moves HQ to metro Atlanta Ministry Brands is moving its headquarters from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Milton. The entrance to the new headquarters of church software company Ministry Brands in Milton, Ga. (Courtesy of Ministry Brands)

By Mirtha Donastorg 36 minutes ago Share

Ministry Brands, a software company for tens of thousands of churches and nonprofits, has moved its headquarters to metro Atlanta after decades in Tennessee, the company announced Monday. The move is the latest in a string of corporate relocations to metro Atlanta announced in recent months, including an AI startup, a health care technology company and Yamaha Motor Co.

Ministry Brands makes technology to help churches and nonprofits manage everything from tithing to background screening to communications, media and event planning. It had been based in Knoxville since its founding in 1997 but is now setting up a new 6,200-square-foot office in Milton, just north of Alpharetta, as its Atlanta employee base continues to grow. More than 50 employees are based here, as well as much of the executive team, according to Chris Bacon, the company’s CEO. “What we kind of realized is the makeup of our company from an executive standpoint and from a resource standpoint, talent standpoint, just kept getting bigger and bigger in this local area,” Bacon told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “At some point, it became obvious that we’re all driving three hours to get to Knoxville ... so it just made sense,” he said.

Chris Bacon, CEO of Ministry Brands. (Courtesy of Ministry Brands)