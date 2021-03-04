Malcolm X’s boyhood home in Boston gets historic designation

According to the National Park Service the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February 2021. Bill Sikes, File/ AP Photo Credit: Bill Sikes Credit: Bill Sikes

He said the national listing opens up access to tax incentives and other government programs for historical preservation to help make that dream possible.

Little Collins, who was a civil rights organizer in her own right, became her brother’s legal guardian after his father died and his mother was institutionalized.

Malcolm Little joined the Nation of Islam while in prison in Massachusetts and quickly became the Detroit-founded organization’s principal spokesman during its rapid rise in the 1950s and 1960s, establishing temples and mosques across the country.

“No physical move in my life has been more pivotal or profound in its repercussions,” he wrote in his autobiography about his time in Boston. “All praise is due to Allah that I went to Boston when I did. If I hadn’t, I’d probably still be a brainwashed black Christian.”

Malcolm X dropped his surname in favor of “X″ to represent his family’s lost African ancestral name. He eventually left the Nation of Islam but was gunned down by its adherents at a speech in New York City in 1965 at the age of 39.

Little Collins purchased the house in Boston’s historically Black Roxbury neighborhood in 1941 and lived there until 1964.

Galvin’s office said the structure, which has been vacant and deteriorating in recent years, is characteristic of the neighborhood's residences as it developed into a streetcar suburb of Boston. The house had also been part of a prosperous farm in the 18th and early 19th centuries.

A city-run archaeological dig at the property in 2016 unearthed kitchenware, ceramics and other possible evidence of even earlier settlement, perhaps dating as far back as the 1700s.