VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner

Ilse Eichner Reiner, an artist who is now 93, was the featured speaker for the 58th Annual Community-wide Yom HaShoah (Day of Holocaust Remembrance) commemoration Sunday at the Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. The event was held at the “Memorial to the Six Million” monument to honor 6 million Jews killed.
It is never easy for Reiner to talk about the Holocaust. It can stir intense emotions and can take a toll on her body. She was only about 10 when her parents were taken away. Her father was killed at a death camp, and her mother was sent to a concentration camp where she contracted tuberculosis and died.
But Reiner believes it’s her responsibility to deliver a message of tolerance and respect, to not let history be forgotten.
