Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Ilse Eichner Reiner, an artist who is now 93, was the featured speaker for the 58th Annual Community-wide Yom HaShoah (Day of Holocaust Remembrance) commemoration Sunday at the Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. The event was held at the “Memorial to the Six Million” monument to honor 6 million Jews killed.

It is never easy for Reiner to talk about the Holocaust. It can stir intense emotions and can take a toll on her body. She was only about 10 when her parents were taken away. Her father was killed at a death camp, and her mother was sent to a concentration camp where she contracted tuberculosis and died.

But Reiner believes it’s her responsibility to deliver a message of tolerance and respect, to not let history be forgotten.

ExploreYou can read more about Ilse Reiner’s story here.

Go to ajc.com to read the two-part series, The Survivor.

joined the AJC in 2002 as a features writer.

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
