Does freezing food change its nutritional value? Dietitians weigh in

“The freezing process can preserve the nutrients in food to some extent by slowing down the loss of vitamins that would occur over time if the food were kept at room temperature or in the fridge,” Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant told the outlet.

While freezing food is a great option to save time and money, there are a few things to know before doing so.

How to freeze food

Whether you have an upright or a chest freezer, there are certain things to do before freezing food and storing it away. Here are four tips on how to freeze food:

Let cooked food cool before freezing

Wrap the food properly or put it in sealed containers

Freeze serving size, not huge, portions

Put a label on it with the date frozen

Explore Viral sticker trick encourages kids to eat more vegetables

To keep your food longer, a few freezing tips to avoid are: Don’t freeze after the “use by”date and don’t let ice build up. If you don’t remember when you put the item in the freezer, throw it out.

“Freezers have a star rating to let you know how long the food can safely be stored. You should check the star rating, as well as the instructions on packaged frozen food,” says Safe Food.