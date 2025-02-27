Health News
Atlanta Journal 1967: ‘Walkers Are Run Down, But Careless Drivers Aren’t’

City efforts to protect pedestrians have fallen short over the decades.
From The Atlanta Journal, Monday, January 16, 1967: Pedestrians on Crosswalk Dodge Auto Ignoring Their "Rights." Pedestrians cross at Forsyth Street in downtown, near Five Points, towards Union Station (demolished 1972), next to former headquarters of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (at right).

From The Atlanta Journal, Monday, January 16, 1967: Pedestrians on Crosswalk Dodge Auto Ignoring Their "Rights." Pedestrians cross at Forsyth Street in downtown, near Five Points, towards Union Station (demolished 1972), next to former headquarters of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (at right).

Credit: AJC Archive
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta newspapers have been reporting for decades on pedestrians harmed and killed by cars.

In 1947, an Atlanta Journal reporter stood in front of the erstwhile Terminal Station (now the site of the Richard B. Russell Federal Building) and observed what was considered the most dangerous intersection the previous year.

From the Atlanta Journal, Nov. 27 1947: The Spring and Mitchell streets intersection, in picture at left, was the most dangerous intersection in 1946. The crossing of West Whitehall and Gordon streets, at right, was the second worst offender. This year a full-time policeman has been stationed at these danger spots, which have become less hazardous while he is there. Fewer accidents have occurred at these spots (Journal Photos)

In August 1949, “Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell died at Grady Hospital of injuries received when she was struck by a speeding car while crossing Peachtree Street at 13th Street, the Atlanta Journal reported.

Front page of The Atlanta Journal, August 16, 1949.

Mitchell was hit by an off-duty taxi driver who was out of jail on bond after having been arrested at the scene of the accident and charged with drunken driving, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the street.

Twenty years later, the situation seems not to have improved. Atlanta Journal reporter Charles Moor, noted wryly in his article: “As Atlanta drivers are not known for respecting the rights of pedestrians in crosswalks — nor are local pedestrians noted for their observance of pedestrian duties, but you will come out ahead — and with a whole head — if you keep out of the way of vehicles.”

From the Atlanta Journal, January 16, 1967: "if you're going to kill anybody here, pick a pedestrian." In 1966, 25 per cent of all traffic fatalities in Atlanta were pedestrians. In addition to the 27 dead, another 605 persons were Injured when struck by vehicles in the city. And by far the largest number of victims, by age fell in the 5-to-9-year-old range, the Journal reported.

Moore continued: “If you want to do anybody in, catch him in front of your automobile. That’s the report from Ed Hughes, managing director of the Atlanta Traffic and Safety Council, who says he has been unable to find a single case in the past 10 years where a motorist ‘spent a day in jail or was fined a penny’ in the death of a pedestrian.”

In the 1980s, state legislators attempted to address their own safety concerns while crossing Capitol Square from the Gold Dome to their offices in the Paul D. Coverdell Building. Their idea? Pass legislation to finance construction of a pedestrian bridge. In an editorial for TV 5 Atlanta, commentator Mary Stimmel panned the plan.

“It’s ironic that grown men and women, who are able to get elected, aren’t smart enough to get across this street safely,” she said while crossing said street. “Why don’t they just build a traffic light?”

Two decades later, Atlantans were still enraged by the way drivers harassed pedestrians who crossed in marked crosswalks. In a letter to the AJC’s editor published Feb. 3, 2001, Brian Rubins, a banker who lived in Atlanta, suggested clearer wording at crosswalks instructing drivers “must stop for pedestrians.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Feb. 3 2011.

Holly Grimes, an attorney who lived in Decatur, added: “We recently returned from Los Angeles, the car capital of the United States. We went into shock at the courtesy given to pedestrians. Pedestrian respect was so prevalent that we could not cease commenting on it to our friends. Apparently, California enforces its strict pedestrian laws.”

For its part, the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety published a guide in March 2010 reminding drivers of their obligations to stop for pedestrians. It’s unclear, however, to what extent Georgia drivers are actually following the rules.

March 2010: Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety published a guide called "What Georgia drivers must know about pedestrians." (University of Georgia. Map and Government Information Library)

