Health inspectors slog through restaurant backlog

A search of the public health inspection webpage showed 689 establishments inspected during February, averaging 34 per workday — two or three per inspector.

As of mid-March, about 30% of Fulton County restaurants hadn’t been inspected in more than a year, Leftwich said.

“We’ve knocked that number down from 47% all the way to 30%,” he said.

Many restaurants closed during the pandemic — and some temporary closures became permanent, Leftwich said. His office is still working to find which of those restaurants overdue for inspection are actually open.

“A lot of them aren’t, so that’s helping with the numbers as well,” he said. Leftwich told Fulton commissioners he hopes to work through the backlog by sometime this fall.

Leftwich said inspectors are working through the most overdue inspections first. Twenty people are now doing inspections, but a half-dozen of those are inspecting swimming pools, hotels and other features. There is no backlog in those inspections, Leftwich said.

That leaves 14 people to inspect food-service establishments. Three more inspectors have recently been hired, but the board is looking for five or six more.

“It takes a while to get them fully trained,” Leftwich said.

He says he hopes to recruit from other health districts, and to that end Leftwich is working with the board’s finance department on raising starting pay above surrounding counties, he said.

The public can reach the board of health with any concerns about restaurants at www.fultoncountyboh.com or 404-613-1303.