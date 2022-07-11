Gwinnett police mental health teams will be available every day

Commissioners approved a $540,000 contract with View Point Health for the expansion, bringing the number of clinicians in the behavioral health unit to three. More additions are expected, as this year’s county budget includes funding for six clinicians.

The county piloted the partnership last year with one team that answered more than 160 mental health crisis calls. The unit was credited with peacefully defusing a hostage situation in March on a Greyhound bus. The passengers were released and the suspect was safely taken into custody.