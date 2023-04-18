Gwinnett mailing annual assessment notices this month

The Gwinnett County tax assessors’ office is mailing most annual assessments this month to residential and commercial property owners.
The assessments inform property owners of the value of their real estate for tax purposes as of Jan. 1, 2023. They are not tax bills.
Property owners can appeal within 45 days of the notice by submitting a PT-311A State Appeal Form to the tax assessors’ office or by visiting Gwinnett-Assessor.com.
Contact Taxpayer.Services@GwinnettCounty.com or 770-822-7200 with questions.
