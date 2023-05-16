Gwinnett County to hold AAPI heritage celebration tonight

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander month. Gwinnett will announce other related activities throughout the month on the county government’s Facebook page.

More than 13% of Gwinnett County residents are Asian American and Pacific Islanders, more than double the nationwide average, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese are among the most common languages other than English spoken in the county.