Gwinnett County to hold AAPI heritage celebration tonight

Credit: Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County is celebrating its Asian American and Pacific Islander community today at 6:30 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

The event will include guest speakers, entertainment and food, according to the county’s website.

Register to attend at GwinnettCounty.com/AAPICelebration.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander month. Gwinnett will announce other related activities throughout the month on the county government’s Facebook page.

More than 13% of Gwinnett County residents are Asian American and Pacific Islanders, more than double the nationwide average, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese are among the most common languages other than English spoken in the county.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

