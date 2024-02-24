UGA murder case suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra: What we know

Ibarra is 26 and lives in Athens, but is not a U.S. citizen, Clark said. He has no known affiliation with the university. Investigators do not believe Ibarra knew Riley. They said Ibarra has a criminal history, but it does not include violence.

His residence was reported to be Cielo Azulak apartment complex on South Milledge Avenue in Athens, where investigators were seen searching on Friday before Ibarra’s arrest was announced.

The apartments are a mile away from the wooded area where Riley’s body was found on Thursday near a trail behind Lake Herrick on the UGA campus. The crime scene is part of Oconee Forest Park, adjacent to the Intramural Fields and recreation complex. Both are are campus facilities.