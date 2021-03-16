X

Storms moving through the South could bring strong tornadoes

Being struck by lightning more likely than winning the lottery The chance of winning the lottery is 1 in 292,201,338 As for being struck by lightning, there is a 1 in 14,600 chance In fact, lightning is the No. 3 top storm-related cause of death, behind tornadoes and hurricanes So far, the U.S. has seen 14 lightning fatalities in 2018, including one in Dalton, GA In 2016, lightning strikes were responsible for 40 deaths However, the number of lightning strike deaths have declined over a 10-year period T

Georgia News | 15 minutes ago
Forecasters say that severe weather will bring the potential for flash flooding and tornadoes to a large part of the South

ATLANTA — Severe weather will bring the potential for flash flooding and tornadoes across a large part of the South, stretching from Texas to Georgia, forecasters say.

On Tuesday, storms could bring large hail and possible tornadoes to Texas, Oklahoma and Gulf Coast states, the national Storm Prediction Center said.

ExploreHere's what you need to know about driving when there's heavy rain

Forecasters issued tornado warnings in southwest Alabama as storms moved through overnight. Some areas received more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rain. Schools in Cullman County, north of Birmingham, delayed opening Tuesday morning because of flooding caused by heavy rains.

On Wednesday, several tornadoes will be possible in a region that includes large parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Louisiana and Tennessee, forecasters said.

The area at enhanced risk for severe storms Wednesday is home to more than 9 million people and includes the cities of Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and Jackson, Mississippi.

"Some of the tornadoes could become strong," the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi warned in its outlook for Wednesday's storms.

ExploreWhy you should never use your hazard lights while driving

In Alabama, strong tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph (97 kph) will be possible on Wednesday, the weather service’s Birmingham office said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.