Georgia News Savannah teacher killed in ICE car chase remembered for her caring spirit Linda Davis was a special education teacher who worked with kindergartners and first graders. She died Monday in a collision with a car driven by a man fleeing immigration agents. A makeshift memorial to Savannah schoolteacher Linda Davis was erected in the median of Whitefield Avenue, near where she was killed Monday in an automobile accident. The wreck involved a Guatemalan man who was fleeing federal immigration agents and ran a red light, colliding with Davis' car. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

SAVANNAH ― Teaching special education in primary school takes innate skills not found in lesson plans, talents Savannah’s Linda Davis possessed in abundance, colleagues, friends and parents of students she taught said Tuesday. Davis, 52, was remembered for her kindness, patience and enthusiasm the day after the teacher was killed in an automobile crash near Hesse K-8 School in Savannah’s southern suburbs. She was driving to work when a truck driven by a Guatemalan man trying to evade capture by immigration agents ran a red light and collided with her sedan.

Oscar Vasquez Lopez, 38, has been charged with vehicular homicide. He is in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were attempting to detain him when he fled, leading to the crash. A federal judge ordered Lopez’s removal from the country in 2024. Davis was in her fourth year teaching in Savannah’s public schools and was renowned for her ability to connect with students, particularly those with autism and other special needs. She took on the special education role at Hesse in September, working with kindergartners and first graders. Linda Davis taught special education at Hesse K-8 School in Savannah. She was killed Monday in an automobile accident involving a Guatemalan man who was fleeing federal immigration agents and ran a red light, colliding with her car. (Courtesy of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System) She worked the previous three years at Brock Elementary School, near Savannah’s downtown. She taught fourth grade her first two academic years there, and kindergarten and first graders during the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents of students taught by Davis took to social media to laud her for her infectious spirit and the bonds she built with their kids. One of those parents, Coleman Hardee, spoke to Savannah TV station WSAV about Davis’ influence on her 6-year-old daughter.

“My daughter went from not wanting to go to school, crying every single day, and then Ms. Davis came around and she was excited to go to school,” Hardee said in the TV interview. “For me, it was just a weight lifted off my shoulders when she was around.” Students returned for classes Tuesday after Monday’s Presidents Day holiday, with grief counselors on hand. The school’s principal, Alonna McMullen, noted Davis’ success at creating a nurturing environment for students. Around her teaching peers, Davis was a positive influence who was quick to offer encouragement. “Dr. Davis was an exceptional educator whose dedication to her students made a lasting impact at Hesse K8,” McMullen said in a statement. “She believed wholeheartedly in her students’ abilities and worked tirelessly to support their success.” Details surrounding what led to Monday’s deadly car crash remained scant. The school district released video footage from a street-facing security camera showing Lopez’s truck speeding toward the site of the accident. Two unmarked vehicles traveling at high speed passed a few seconds later, followed by a marked police cruiser. RELATED Savannah teacher killed after Guatemalan driver flees ICE traffic stop The crash happened in front of a Chatham County Police Department precinct.