Fulton CROWN Act passes; move mostly symbolic

But, as Commissioner Bob Ellis pointed out, that really only applies to Fulton County government itself and the county’s small unincorporated area. Furthermore, even for potential violators it carries no legal penalty or liability, County Attorney Y. Soo Jo said.

The ordinance passed 5-0, and the related resolution 4-0. The resolution urges state legislators to pass Senate Bill 82, which would implement the CROWN Act statewide. It also asks cities and other counties to pass similar rules if they haven’t already. Twenty states and more than 40 local governments – including, in Georgia, Clayton County, Stockbridge, East Point and South Fulton – have already passed some version, the resolution says.

Attempts have been made since at least 2019 to pass it statewide in Georgia. Last year it passed the state House but was blocked in the Senate. The CROWN Act is again up for consideration in this legislative session.

Hall’s resolution says hair discrimination violates the spirit of civil rights laws.

“According to the 2023 CROWN Workplace Research Study, Black women’s hair is more likely to be seen as unprofessional, Black women with textured hair are twice as likely to experience microaggressions in the workplace, and over 20 percent of Black women ages 25 to 34 have been sent home from work because of their hair,” the resolution says.