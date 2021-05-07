ajc logo
Saturday night NASA rocket launch might be visible across East

The mission will study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA. (Source: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility)

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NASA is planning to launch its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Saturday night from Virginia, and much of the East, including Georgia, might be able to take in the spectacle.

The launch is set for 8:02 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There is a 40-minute launch window Saturday night.

The rocket might be visible from Maine to Central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois, according to a map provided by NASA.

This map shows when the rocket might be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes, 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and might also be visible from the East and Bermuda. (Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

If there are delays, backup launch dates run through May 16.

The mission will study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to a NASA news release.

