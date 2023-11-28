Family tributes: ‘Goodbye, darling’

Jason Carter, one of Rosalynn’s grandchildren, brought laughter to the audience when he singled out the current and former first ladies sitting in the front row. “Secretary Clinton and Dr. Biden, we also welcome your lovely husbands,” he said, without naming President Joe Biden or former President Bill Clinton.

Jason Carter described his grandmother as down to earth, sending him $20 in a card for his 45th birthday and making Pimento cheese sandwiches for her family and even strangers while on a flight en route to a vacation.

He described her adventurous nature, including dancing all night with her husband in Cuba in the 1950s and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Fuji.

“She was born just a few years after women got the right to vote,” Jason Carter said “....But she was made to summit these mountains.”

He described her work to eliminate Guinea worm and destigmatize mental health. He said his grandmother poured love into the world, and what came back to her was “a fierce, determined, adventurous love that sustained her.”