Family travels on foot to Carters’ home for burial

News
By
45 minutes ago

By the time the motorcade left the church and hit N. Bond Street at about 12:30 p.m., the earlier joyful mood of the mourners along the street had given way to respectful, mournful silence.

Aside from the humming of eight motorcycles, there were almost no sounds. People picked up their phones to record the moment.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

As Rosalynn Carter’s hearse made the slow ride through Plains, Pastor Tony Lowden slowly walked in front of it and nine members of the military marched behind it.

Dozens of Carter family members — including Chip, Amy and Jason — followed behind for the long walk from the church to Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s home.

The former first lady will be buried on the Carters’ property in a private ceremony.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top