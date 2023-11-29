Family travels on foot to Carters’ home for burial

By the time the motorcade left the church and hit N. Bond Street at about 12:30 p.m., the earlier joyful mood of the mourners along the street had given way to respectful, mournful silence.
Aside from the humming of eight motorcycles, there were almost no sounds. People picked up their phones to record the moment.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
As Rosalynn Carter’s hearse made the slow ride through Plains, Pastor Tony Lowden slowly walked in front of it and nine members of the military marched behind it.
Dozens of Carter family members — including Chip, Amy and Jason — followed behind for the long walk from the church to Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s home.
The former first lady will be buried on the Carters’ property in a private ceremony.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
About the Author