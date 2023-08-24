BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville

Donald Trump expected to be booked at Fulton County jail today

49 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail today to face charges that he engineered a vast conspiracy with 18 allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

The former commander-in-chief announced his intentions in a social media post, saying he would arrive in Atlanta in the afternoon to “proudly” be arrested on the 41-count indictment. He plans to arrive on the eve of a Friday deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose investigation stretched for more than two years and involved a special grand jury.

He is expected to be booked and photographed, making him the first U.S. president featured in a mug shot.

Law enforcement officials are boosting security ahead of Trump’s visit, implementing a “hard lockdown” around the Fulton County jail on Rice Street and cordoning off its main parking lot. Dozens of security officers are patrolling the area, and federal officials restricted flights over the jail.

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville
All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville
