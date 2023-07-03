Wrong-way drivers caused more than 100 crashes in metro Atlanta in 5 years, DOT says

Keara Williams was driving for Uber in the early-morning hours, her 3-year-old daughter asleep at home, when an alleged drunk driver killed the mother and her passenger when he hit them head-on on Ga. 400, police say.

“She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend,” Williams’ aunt posted on a GoFundMe page. “We have truly lost an angel!”

Dahmir Rivera, 21, has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and wrong-way driving. He wasn’t seriously injured.

In 2013, police across metro Atlanta investigated six crashes involving wrong-way drivers. In 2022, that number was 22, down from 26 the previous year, according to Georgia DOT data. Nationwide, there were 2,008 deaths from wrong-way driving crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

During the past week, two wrong-way crashes on Atlanta interstates have killed four people, including Williams, 27.

Roswell police said Rivera was driving a silver Cadillac ATS south in the northbound lanes shortly after 3 a.m. June 27 when he crashed into a gray Nissan Sentra in the far right lane. The Nissan was destroyed. Williams and Benyounes Mezouar, 55, died at the scene.

Rivera remained Monday in the Fulton County jail, where he was being held without bond.

While investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the Roswell wreck, no details were released on whether it was involved in a Sunday morning crash on I-20 in Atlanta. Excessive speed was likely a contributor, according to police.

Investigators said Cyrus L. Williams, 33, of Atlanta was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on I-20 eastbound shortly after 2 a.m. when it struck a white, Hyundai Sonata head-on. The crash happened near the Hamilton E. Holmes Exit, police said.

Both Williams and the driver of the Hyundai, Denise L. Watkins, 32, of Fairburn, died at the scene of the crash, which closed the eastbound lanes for several hours. A passenger in the Hyundai was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

“RIH my sweet child!!” Watkins’ mother, Areka Watkins, said in a social media post. “Lord I’m lost, I’m numb, I’m confused, but God I will continue to praise you!!”

According to GDOT data, 171 wrong-way crashes were reported in metro Atlanta from 2013 through 2022, including 64 in Fulton County and 49 in DeKalb County. Most took place on local interstates and freeways. The crash data has not yet been compiled for the current year.

On Feb. 5 just before 3 a.m., a man was allegedly driving while on drugs when he caused a deadly, wrong-way crash on Bethesda School Road in Gwinnett County.

Jeremy Dermaine Goodman was driving an Audi sedan east when he entered the westbound lane during a curve, an incident report stated. The Audi hit the Kia sedan head-on at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

The driver of the Kia, Juan Olivares-Rotten, 44, was killed on impact.

Goodman, 31, was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, improper lane change, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and violating his probation in the crash. He remained in the Gwinnett jail Monday, records showed.

Keara Williams’s funeral is set for Friday in Atlanta. Social media posts say the family appreciates the outpouring of support and donations to help her daughter.

“I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” her mother posted. “I’m seeing each and every text and DM message and that’s what’s keeping me going. I really appreciate and love you all!!!”

Metro Atlanta wrong-way crashes

2013: 6

2014: 12

2015: 18

2016: 20

2017: 10

2018: 13

2019: 21

2020: 23

2021: 26

2022: 22

Source: GDOT

Tips to avoid being involved in a wrong-way crash

WSB traffic reporter Doug Turnbull offers advice about how to avoid a wrong-way collision: