Wave of bulldog thefts in metro Atlanta hits Henry County pet owner

The pets’ owner, whose name was not released, told Channel 2 Action News that she was at work during the incident. She said surveillance footage allegedly showed two men looking in her windows before kicking down her front door.

“They don’t realize that these are members of people’s families,” she told the news station. “We love these dogs. We take care of them. I just want my babies back. (You) know the other stuff, the materials, who cares about that, but my babies are my babies so I’ll do anything to get them back.”

The price of a French bulldog varies depending on their color, location and the seller, according to Adopt a Pet. They can cost between $1,400 to $8,000 if purchased through a breeder, or from $250 to $750 if bought through rescue groups.

“French Bulldogs are expensive for several reasons, including birthing issues, small litters and the breed’s specific healthcare needs, including necessary health screenings and genetic testing,” the adoption web service stated. “Their popularity also drives up demand, further inflating prices, as does the commitment of responsible breeders to select healthy, well-tempered pairs.”

Last month, an English bulldog and an American bulldog were stolen at gunpoint from a dogwalker in downtown Atlanta while their owner was vacationing in the United Kingdom. Two days later, after a community-wide search, both dogs were found. The three suspects remain at large.

In August, a suspect fatally shot a man and stole his French bulldog at a Buckhead apartment complex. The man was arrested and the dog was recovered.

BOLO: Burglary Case Number: 2023-00152932 Between December 11, 2023, at 10:50 PM and December 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM,... Posted by Henry County Police Department on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Another Frenchie was stolen in April of last year from a pet store in Dunwoody. According to investigators, two men had asked to see the puppy and then left the store without paying.

In August 2020, a French bulldog was stolen from a man at gunpoint in northwest Atlanta’s Washington Park. A 4-month-old Merle French bulldog was also taken from a woman’s home in Norcross in July 2019. That dog was valued at $3,000 in the police report, while the owner said she paid $6,000.

An investigation into the Henry County incident is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 770-288-8394, or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.