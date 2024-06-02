Crime & Public Safety

SCAD graduation ceremony moved from Georgia World Congress Center

By
16 minutes ago

The Sunday graduation ceremony for the Savannah College of Art and Design will be moved due the ongoing water main breaks affecting downtown Atlanta.

The 1 p.m. ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, will be moved to the SCADshow theater, located at 1470 Spring Street, the GWCC Said late Saturday.

Water main breaks and the required repairs have plagued the city since Friday, leaving many without water.

For more information on the commencement service, visit the SCAD website.

