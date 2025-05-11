BREAKING
Runway equipment issue causing delays at Hartsfield-Jackson

A runway equipment issue is causing delays Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

A runway equipment issue is causing delays Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
A runway equipment issue is causing delays Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it has temporarily slowed arrivals into the airport as technicians work to address the problem.

All inbound flights were being held at their origin, according to FlightAware.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

