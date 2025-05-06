Crime & Public Safety
Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Manchester High School football player

A second person, the victim’s former teammate, was arrested last week in connection with the 2023 killing, officials say.
The jersey of former Manchester defensive lineman Brandon Smith (52) is carried by teammates before their game against Bowdon during the Class A Division II GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
0 minutes ago

A man will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a Manchester High School football player in 2023, just days before the team played in the state championship game, prosecutors said.

A’darius Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of malice murder Tuesday in connection with the death of 17-year-old Brandon Smith, according to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford. Williams was then sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

“For his plea, we agreed to dismiss two firearms charges, but the other counts merged with malice murder as required by law,” Cranford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The GBI said investigators determined Williams shot and killed Smith following an argument on Dec. 7, 2023. Williams was arrested in January 2024.

“The evidence suggests the defendant killed the victim for the perceived disrespect of taking a gun from the defendant’s person on a prior date. (The) defendant and victim were associated with the same criminal street gang,” said Cranford.

Smith was a sophomore defensive lineman on the 2023 Manchester football team. His body was found behind a home on 3rd Avenue near downtown Manchester the day before the team’s Class A Division II championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Williams‘ guilty plea and sentencing comes just days after the GBI arrested a second person, one of Smith’s teammates, in connection with the killing.

The GBI said Williams was allegedly helped by Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper, 17, who led the football team in rushing and tackling during the title game.

In the contest, Cooper ran for 80 yards, scored a touchdown and made a team-leading eight tackles, according to Georgia High School Association statisticians. Manchester lost to Bowdon 28-27.

Manchester running back Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper, shown here on Dec. 11, 2023, has been charged with murder in the death of teammate Brandon Smith. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cooper, a senior at Manchester, was booked into the Meriwether County jail on a murder charge and was denied bond, the sheriff’s office previously confirmed. The details of his alleged involvement are not clear.

In a statement released last week, Meriwether County Schools Superintendent Robert Griffin said the district was aware of the arrests in the case and that it was cooperating with the investigation.

“This is a deeply difficult moment for many in our community, and our hearts remain with Brandon’s family, friends and teammates as they continue to grieve this loss,” Griffin said.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mahendra Patel appears for his bond hearing in a Cobb County courtroom in Marietta on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Patel, who was accused of trying to kidnap a child at a Walmart in March, was in the Cobb jail for more than 40 days without bond. The judge granted him $10,000 bond. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail

50m ago

Pair found guilty in deadly gun robbery at DeKalb gas station

1h ago

Georgia school shooting suspect may be gearing up for guilty plea

Débora Rey and her husband Martín Verdi liked Trump's "get tough on undocumented immigrants" stance but they didn't think he would go after legal immigrants like their son. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.

He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail

A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.

50m ago

Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race

The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.