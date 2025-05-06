Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Manchester High School football player

A man will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a Manchester High School football player in 2023, just days before the team played in the state championship game, prosecutors said.
A’darius Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of malice murder Tuesday in connection with the death of 17-year-old Brandon Smith, according to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford. Williams was then sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
“For his plea, we agreed to dismiss two firearms charges, but the other counts merged with malice murder as required by law,” Cranford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The GBI said investigators determined Williams shot and killed Smith following an argument on Dec. 7, 2023. Williams was arrested in January 2024.
“The evidence suggests the defendant killed the victim for the perceived disrespect of taking a gun from the defendant’s person on a prior date. (The) defendant and victim were associated with the same criminal street gang,” said Cranford.
Smith was a sophomore defensive lineman on the 2023 Manchester football team. His body was found behind a home on 3rd Avenue near downtown Manchester the day before the team’s Class A Division II championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Williams‘ guilty plea and sentencing comes just days after the GBI arrested a second person, one of Smith’s teammates, in connection with the killing.
The GBI said Williams was allegedly helped by Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper, 17, who led the football team in rushing and tackling during the title game.
In the contest, Cooper ran for 80 yards, scored a touchdown and made a team-leading eight tackles, according to Georgia High School Association statisticians. Manchester lost to Bowdon 28-27.
Cooper, a senior at Manchester, was booked into the Meriwether County jail on a murder charge and was denied bond, the sheriff’s office previously confirmed. The details of his alleged involvement are not clear.
In a statement released last week, Meriwether County Schools Superintendent Robert Griffin said the district was aware of the arrests in the case and that it was cooperating with the investigation.
“This is a deeply difficult moment for many in our community, and our hearts remain with Brandon’s family, friends and teammates as they continue to grieve this loss,” Griffin said.
