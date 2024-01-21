GBI: Georgia pageant winner facing murder charge after death of 18-month-old boy

A pageant winner in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy, officials said Saturday.

Trinity Madison Poague, 18, of Donalsonville, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree, according to a news release from the GBI.

On Jan. 14, Georgia Southwestern State University police asked the GBI to investigate the death of the toddler, who was unresponsive when he was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia. Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but the child later died.