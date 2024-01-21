GBI: Georgia pageant winner facing murder charge after death of 18-month-old boy

A pageant winner in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy, officials said Saturday.
Trinity Madison Poague, 18, of Donalsonville, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree, according to a news release from the GBI.
On Jan. 14, Georgia Southwestern State University police asked the GBI to investigate the death of the toddler, who was unresponsive when he was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia. Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but the child later died.
GBI agents arrested Poague after conducting several interviews and examining evidence in the case. She remains in the Sumter County jail without bond, according to online records.
Poague was crowned Miss Donalsonville last year and competed in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant in Alabama in October, the Donalsonville News reported.
No details were provided by the state agency on what led up to the killing, or Poague’s relationship to the toddler.
The Americus Police Department helped during the investigation. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS.
“Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” the GBI said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author