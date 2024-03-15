Fulton DA Fani Willis’ other high-profile cases

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has gained national prominence since her decision to investigate and criminally charge former President Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia’s election interference case.

The judge presiding over closely watched proceedings ruled Friday that Willis must either step aside or cut ties with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to head the Trump investigation, after the pair’s previous romantic relationship came to light.

Aside from the Trump investigation, Willis’ office has taken on other high-profile cases: