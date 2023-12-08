Cobb police charge man with murder in hotel shooting

Officers tried to save his life but were unsuccessful, police said. He died at the scene.

The following day, an arrest warrant was secured for Hale. Investigators have not released details on a possible motive in the shooting.

Hale served prison time twice following convictions in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served from June 2004 until March 2005 and again from December 2008 until March 2009, records show.

Court records show Hale also was arrested in recent years following criminal cases in both Fulton and Cobb counties.

He was in the Fulton jail from July 2018 until December 2021 following his arrest by Roswell police on aggravated assault, rape and trafficking charges. Prosecutors later determined there was not sufficient evidence and those charges were dropped, court records show.

At the time of last month’s shooting, Hale was free on bond following two separate arrests in Cobb, according to court records. In February, he was indicted in two separate cases. Hale was charged with eluding police, obstruction and firearm possession in one case and later indicted on drug charges, records show.