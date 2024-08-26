Crime & Public Safety

Child hit by car outside of downtown Atlanta school

The child was described as alert following the incident, according to police.

By
37 minutes ago

A child was struck by a car near a school in downtown Atlanta on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Memorial Drive, near Wesley International Academy, authorities said. The child was described as alert after the crash, and the driver remained on the scene, police said. Officials did not share information on the extent of the child’s injuries.

It is unclear whether the child attends the academy.

No other details were released about the incident. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

