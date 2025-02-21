Case dropped against Georgia mom arrested after son walked alone, attorney says

A deputy arrived and called Patterson, who said she didn’t know that her son had been walking into town.

The bodycam footage of her arrest later that October day went viral on social media, and Patterson’s story sparked outrage and spurred conversation about the government’s role in parenting.

District Attorney Frank Wood, who serves in the Appalachian Judicial Circuit, did not respond to calls Friday. The Fannin County Superior Court clerk was not immediately available to confirm the filing.

The dismissal, dated Feb. 7, says the DA reviewed the case file against Patterson and will not move forward with prosecution.

“Discussions with the law enforcement agency and the passage of time since the incident have revealed no new issues or developments related to this case. As such, the state will not be moving forward with the prosecution of this case at this time,” the dismissal, signed by Wood, states.

Patterson’s attorney David DeLugas, in an email to the AJC, described the wording in the dismissal as a “veiled threat to Brit and all parents – behave and we won’t prosecute. But misbehave by our interpretation and face criminal prosecution!"

After Patterson’s arrest, she was booked into jail and she posted bail hours later. Since then, she had been waiting for the DA’s office to either prosecute the case against her, which held a max sentencing of up to $1,000 in fines and one year in jail, or dismiss it.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.