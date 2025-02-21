Case dropped against Georgia mom arrested after son walked alone, attorney says

Prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against Brittany Patterson, a North Georgia mother who was arrested last fall after her son was found walking alone in their small town, according to a stamped court filing provided by her attorney and reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Patterson made national headlines last year due to her controversial arrest for “reckless conduct” after a passerby called the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office to report seeing her son, who was 10 at the time, walking alone. The boy had walked less than a mile from the family’s 16-acre home into Mineral Bluff, a town of roughly 300 people.
A deputy arrived and called Patterson, who said she didn’t know that her son had been walking into town.
The bodycam footage of her arrest later that October day went viral on social media, and Patterson’s story sparked outrage and spurred conversation about the government’s role in parenting.
District Attorney Frank Wood, who serves in the Appalachian Judicial Circuit, did not respond to calls Friday. The Fannin County Superior Court clerk was not immediately available to confirm the filing.
The dismissal, dated Feb. 7, says the DA reviewed the case file against Patterson and will not move forward with prosecution.
“Discussions with the law enforcement agency and the passage of time since the incident have revealed no new issues or developments related to this case. As such, the state will not be moving forward with the prosecution of this case at this time,” the dismissal, signed by Wood, states.
Patterson’s attorney David DeLugas, in an email to the AJC, described the wording in the dismissal as a “veiled threat to Brit and all parents – behave and we won’t prosecute. But misbehave by our interpretation and face criminal prosecution!"
After Patterson’s arrest, she was booked into jail and she posted bail hours later. Since then, she had been waiting for the DA’s office to either prosecute the case against her, which held a max sentencing of up to $1,000 in fines and one year in jail, or dismiss it.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Georgia Supreme Court casts doubt on child custody law
The court ruling raised broader questions about a Georgia law that lets people seek custody even if they are not related by blood or a legal guardian.
Three Fulton County Jail guards face assault charges after Taser incidents
Three Fulton County Jail guards have been charged with aggravated assault following an investigation into two separate incidents of misconduct.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.