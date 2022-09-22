BREAKING: Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman

A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection that killed a 66-year-old woman, authorities said.
Ismael Perez, 33, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett jail Wednesday night, online records show. He is accused of leaving the scene after hitting Sadie Ware after she wandered into the road around 7 a.m., Gwinnett police said. Ware, also a Norcross resident, died from her injuries.
The crash happened on Indian Trail Lilburn Road between Singleton Road and Tech Drive, police said. Ware’s son told Channel 2 Action News that his mother had a “medical issue” and she’d gone missing sometime between 3 and 6 a.m.
Police did not say how Perez was located, but the suspect’s vehicle was described as an older green or teal SUV with a missing headlight.
Perez is charged with one count each of homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death, police said. He remains in jail without bond.
