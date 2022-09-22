ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman

The pedestrian crash took place on Indian Trail Lilburn Road between Singleton Road and Tech Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
The pedestrian crash took place on Indian Trail Lilburn Road between Singleton Road and Tech Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection that killed a 66-year-old woman, authorities said.

Ismael Perez, 33, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett jail Wednesday night, online records show. He is accused of leaving the scene after hitting Sadie Ware after she wandered into the road around 7 a.m., Gwinnett police said. Ware, also a Norcross resident, died from her injuries.

ExploreGwinnett police looking for driver who struck, killed 66-year-old woman

The crash happened on Indian Trail Lilburn Road between Singleton Road and Tech Drive, police said. Ware’s son told Channel 2 Action News that his mother had a “medical issue” and she’d gone missing sometime between 3 and 6 a.m.

Police did not say how Perez was located, but the suspect’s vehicle was described as an older green or teal SUV with a missing headlight.

Perez is charged with one count each of homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death, police said. He remains in jail without bond.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drawing 79% of likely Black voters, about 10 percentage points below what Democrats typically see. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters6h ago
The Fulton County Jail. (CASEY SYKES, CASEY.SYKES@AJC.COM) AJC FILE PHOTO

Fulton commissioners OK jail contract, field big asks from sheriff
18h ago
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
19h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
20h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
20h ago
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. announced the preliminary redevelopment vision for a 20-acre site located at 1050 Murphy Avenue along the Beltline's Westside Trail. The project will include residential, retail, dining and co-working space in addition to a farmers' market and grocery store.

Credit: Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
2h ago
The Latest
Road rage shooting leaves two victims with gunshot wounds

2 injured in road-rage shooting on Downtown Connector, police say
46m ago
DeKalb police investigating 13-year-old boy’s death as homicide
1h ago
Chaka Zulu’s lawyers discuss night of fatal shooting
3h ago
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
19h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
20h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top