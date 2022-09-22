BREAKING: Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman

Ismael Perez, 33, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett jail Wednesday night, online records show. He is accused of leaving the scene after hitting Sadie Ware after she wandered into the road around 7 a.m., Gwinnett police said. Ware, also a Norcross resident, died from her injuries.

The crash happened on Indian Trail Lilburn Road between Singleton Road and Tech Drive, police said. Ware’s son told Channel 2 Action News that his mother had a “medical issue” and she’d gone missing sometime between 3 and 6 a.m.