BREAKING: 1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings

One detainee was killed and at least two others were injured following multiple stabbings at Fulton County’s troubled Rice Street Jail, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Few details were released, and agency spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said the scene is still active.

“I can confirm one dead, at least two injured,” she said in an email.

With the fatal stabbing, five Fulton County inmates have died in recent weeks, and the notoriously dangerous jail is under review by the U.S. Justice Department.

Between 2009 and October 2022, more than 60 Fulton detainees died, the highest total for any jail in Georgia during that time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found. Prior to Thursday’s stabbings, eight inmates in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office had died since the start of the year.

The incident comes days after 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, were booked there after being accused of trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.